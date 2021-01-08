Bulgarians dance in cold waters to celebrate Epiphany

Jan 08, 2021, 02.50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Dozens of Bulgarian men danced and sang in the cold waters of the Tundzha river in the central Bulgarian town of Kalofer to mark the Christian holiday of Epiphany on Wednesday, ignoring curbs imposed to stem the spread of the coronavirus.
