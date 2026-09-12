/BRICS summit 2026 in New Delhi: World leaders gather for high stakes meeting

Published: Sep 12, 2026, 16:05 IST | Updated: Sep 12, 2026, 16:05 IST
World leaders have gathered in New Delhi for the high-stakes 2026 BRICS Summit, hosted by India. The summit brings together heads of state and top diplomats to address key global issues, including economic integration, Global South priorities, trade mechanisms, and geopolitical challenges. With major bilateral meetings scheduled on the sidelines of the summit, the discussions are set to shape strategic partnerships across emerging economies.