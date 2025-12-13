/Breaking: West Bengal CM Expresses Shock at Messi Visit Chaos in Kolkata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has expressed shock and deep regret over the chaotic scenes during Lionel Messi's visit to Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium. The event descended into unrest as fans, frustrated by poor management and Messi’s brief appearance, broke security protocols, threw chairs and bottles, and vandalized the stadium. Banerjee apologized to Messi and fans, acknowledging the mismanagement and disappointment.