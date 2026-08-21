/Breaking | Reports: Pirates hijack 2 ships with 22 Indians off Yemen & Somalia

Pirates Hijack Vessels Off Yemen and Somalia: Maritime security forces are responding to a disturbing resurgence of piracy in the Horn of Africa after armed groups seized two commercial vessels in separate attacks. According to reports, a total of 22 Indian nationals are among the captive crew members. The first incident involved the Eritrea-flagged oil products tanker M.T. Sibu 1 (also known as the Seamull), which was boarded by six armed pirates in the Gulf of Aden roughly 30 nautical miles off the Yemeni coast.