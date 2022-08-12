Brazilians took to the streets in defense of democracy over Bolsonaro election fears

Published: Aug 12, 2022, 10:20 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Thousands of Brazilians took to the streets in defense of democracy amid sustained attacks from President Jair Bolsonaro on the country's voting system. The rallies took place weeks ahead of key presidential elections in October.
Read in App