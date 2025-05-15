LOGIN
Published: May 15, 2025, 11:45 IST | Updated: May 15, 2025, 11:45 IST
Bologna won first major title in 51 years, defeated AC Milan in the final
Football May 15, 2025, 11:45 IST

Bologna defeats AC Milan in the final, securing their first major title since 1974 and sparking huge celebrations. Watch this report for more details!

