/Big Boost for Trump's Redistricting Plans: US Supreme Court Allows Texas to Use Redrawn Map

Published: Dec 06, 2025, 12:04 IST | Updated: Dec 06, 2025, 12:04 IST
The US Supreme Court has allowed Texas to use its newly redrawn congressional map, providing a significant boost to President Donald Trump's redistricting plans ahead of the 2026 midterm elections. The map, which is expected to increase Republican representation by up to five seats, was challenged in lower courts over claims of racial gerrymandering, but the Supreme Court's decision permits its use for now while litigation continues.