Bharat Biotech announces successful Phase-3 trial results of Covaxin

Mar 04, 2021, 09.05 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Bharat Biotech has announced the Phase 3 clinical trial results for its Coronavirus vaccine candidate Covaxin. The company said that Covaxin demonstrated an efficacy of 81 per cent in the trials.
