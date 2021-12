Belarus envoy to India Andrei Rzheussky has dismissed allegations of his country pushing migrants to Poland, Lithuania saying "we did not provoke this crisis". The migrant crisis at the border between Belarus on one side and Poland and 3 Baltic countries Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia on the other side has seen influx of thousands of migrants, most from countries like Iraq. The development has further worsened the already tensed ties between Minsk and its western Neighbours.