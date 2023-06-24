BCCI vs PCB: Battle over Hybrid Model of Asia Cup 2023

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) are involved in a big tussle in recent times over the implementation of the Hybrid Model for the Asia Cup and the World Cup. While the model will be in use for the Asia Cup, the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the BCCI have opposed the idea in the World Cup. With present and future tournaments in Pakistan facing an uncertain threshold, the two boards are likely to continue their battle for staging big tournaments.