LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Bali floods: Heavy rains flood Denpasar & Jembrana

Bali floods: Heavy rains flood Denpasar & Jembrana

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 10, 2025, 13:51 IST | Updated: Sep 10, 2025, 13:51 IST
Bali floods: Heavy rains flood Denpasar & Jembrana
Torrential rains have unleashed severe flooding across Bali, with streets submerged under water. Extreme weather is crippling daily life as residents battle rising waters.

Trending Topics

trending videos