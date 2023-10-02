Autumn heat continues in Europe after record-breaking September

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 02, 2023, 02:35 PM IST
Hot autumn weather is forecast to extend across European countries in October. After their hottest September on record. According to weather experts, this year is likely to be the warmest in human history as a strong heat dome will re-develop into Western Europe, with a new heatwave for countries underneath.

