/Austria Snow Disaster: Five Killed as Storm Triggers Blackouts and Travel Disruptions

Published: Feb 21, 2026, 17:30 IST | Updated: Feb 21, 2026, 17:30 IST
A powerful snowstorm has battered Austria, leaving five people dead and causing widespread disruption.
In the northern city of Linz, a 53-year-old man was crushed to death after a snow plough fell down steps inside a residential complex, according to police.
The severe weather triggered power outages and brought transport systems to a standstill in several regions. Authorities have urged residents to stay indoors as emergency services continue rescue and recovery operations.