Wall Street ended the week with mixed results as investors assessed trade developments and inflation data. The S&P 500 was little changed on Friday, while the Nasdaq Composite rose marginally. Despite Friday's pause, all three major indexes finished the week higher, driven by greater clarity on U.S. trade policy and cooling inflation indicators. The S&P 500 gained 1.5% for the week, the Dow advanced 0.6%, and the Nasdaq climbed 2.6%. Watch in for more details!