Ashenda festival returns in Ethiopia after a 2-year hiatus

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 30, 2023, 01:00 PM IST
Ethiopia's Tigray region has come together to celebrate its women. After a hiatus of 2 years, females from the community came together to participate in song and dance traditions. What is Ashenda and how significant is it for women in Ethiopian culture?

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos