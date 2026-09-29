/Analysts warn the Ethiopia conflict could affect the horn of Africa region

A pro-government militia said on September 28th that Ethiopia's military and allied militiamen had captured Alamata, a strategic town south of the regional capital Mekelle. The fighting since last week in Tigray and the neighboring regions of Amhara and Afar has shattered a four-year-old peace deal, the Pretoria Agreement, that ended fighting that killed hundreds of thousands of people. Our cover report examines the fragility of the Horn of Africa region.