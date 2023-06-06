An age-old war tactic at play behind Ukraine dam breach? Dynamics of using water as a weapon in war

Hundreds of people were evacuated from settlements along the southern stretch of Ukraine's Dnipro River on Tuesday after water burst through the breached Nova Kakhovka dam, submerging streets, and town squares. Looking downstream, Russia controls the left bank of the Dnipro and the dam itself, and Ukraine holds the right bank. Each side has blamed the other for causing the damage that triggered the latest crisis in the conflict. Water has been used as a weapon in the war for a long. Is the same strategy at play in Ukraine?