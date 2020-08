If you've ever made a trip to Kashmir, chances are you've also visited the Dal - the lake has been part of folklore, besides being integral to tourism and recreation in the region. However, despite numerous efforts to save it, the world-famous water body has shrunk to an alarming extent. Joining the fight to save the dal is an 8- year-old eco-warrior from the valley. WION correspondent johan castell travels to srinagar to meet Jannat Tariq.