American businesses restructuring supply chains amid china shift

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 07, 2023, 12:30 PM IST
In the 12 months ending in July, the U.S. Census Bureau found that China's percentage of U.S. Goods imports dropped to its lowest level since 2006. The latest data indicated that China supplied an average of 14.6% of imported goods during that time. That's down from a high of 21.8% in the year leading up to March of 2018, driven by trade tensions with Asia.

