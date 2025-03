Tech billionaire Elon Musk has expressed concerns that the U.S. will go bankrupt if federal spending is not controlled. His statement came as a federal judge ordered an immediate halt to the shutdown of the main U.S. aid agency by the Department of Government Efficiency. This marks the latest setback to Trump’s cost-cutting and government staff reduction drive. Speaking on Fox News' Hannity show, Musk warned that the "ship of America will sink" if government waste is not addressed.