LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Air Canada Strike Continues Even as Airline Resumes Flights

Air Canada Strike Continues Even as Airline Resumes Flights

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 18, 2025, 07:44 IST | Updated: Aug 18, 2025, 07:44 IST
Air Canada Strike Continues Even as Airline Resumes Flights
Air Canada announced it will resume flights Sunday evening, but the cabin crew union plans to challenge the Labour Board's order requiring over 10,000 members to return to work.

Trending Topics

trending videos