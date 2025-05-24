/AI could turn social media into a location-tracking tool

A new study says artificial intelligence can often work out where a photo was taken just by looking at the image. A study by Mcafee found that AI models correctly identified the city and country in 87 to 91 percent of more than 21,000 travel photos. AI did not need GPS information, location tags, captions, file names or hidden metadata; it looked for clues such as major buildings, road markings, shop signs, skylines and even food stalls.