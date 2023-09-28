Afghan women athletes defy Taliban at Asian Games

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 28, 2023, 09:35 AM IST
Defying the Taliban’s restrictions, the Afghanistan women’s volleyball team on Wednesday went through their paces during a rigorous training session – dressed in lycra leggings and shirts sporting the traditional colors of red, black, and green, the colors of the former government’s flag.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos