The burden of obesity is on the rise globally, as well as in India. A swift increase in the number of obese people shows that India could soon be facing an obesity epidemic, with alarm bells ringing particularly for the young. As levels of obesity rise across all zones in India, undernutrition and the accompanying outcome of an underweight population are now being replaced by signs of an overweight and obese population. Female obesity prevalence is also increasing sharply, with women showing a 9.8% prevalence, an increase of 8.6 percentage points from 1990. According to a Lancet study, in India, 44 million women and 26 million men aged above 20 are found to be obese. Watch in for more details!