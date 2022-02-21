A Sudanese man shot dead by security forces amid anti-coup protests

A Sudanese man was shot dead as security forces cracked down on rallies against military coup. Regular protests have rocked the northeast African country since army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan led a military takeover in October.
