9/11 artifacts share 'pieces of truth'

Sep 09, 2021, 07:45 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Nearly 3,000 people who died from the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001 aren't being forgotten. Their stories endure at the 9/11 Memorial & Museum, where personal artifacts help memorialize some of those who perished.
