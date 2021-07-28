LIVE TV
Gravitas
OLYMPICS
World
India
S Asia
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Science
Photos
Mission Sustainability
LIVE TV
WORLD
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
SOUTH ASIA
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
SPORTS
Cricket
Football
More Sports
INDIA
Live TV
Business & Economy
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Global Summit Dubai
WION World Order
WION Global Summit
WION Mission Smart Cities
FOLLOW US ON:
LIVE TV
Home
Gravitas
OLYMPICS
World
India
South Asia
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Science
Photos
Mission Sustainability
Live TV
8-year-old girl's mission to save the Dal Lake
Jul 28, 2021, 06:50 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
View in App
Follow Us
The eight-year-old child, Jannat Tariq, is striving hard to keep the Dal lake clean. This kid was inspired by her father in conserving the lake when she was only 5. PM Modi has also lauded her for her efforts.
Read in App