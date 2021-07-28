8-year-old girl's mission to save the Dal Lake

Jul 28, 2021, 06:50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
The eight-year-old child, Jannat Tariq, is striving hard to keep the Dal lake clean. This kid was inspired by her father in conserving the lake when she was only 5. PM Modi has also lauded her for her efforts.
Read in App