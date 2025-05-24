/$37.5 billion Iran war cost adds pressure to US decisions

Published: Aug 20, 2026, 24:16 IST | Updated: Aug 20, 2026, 24:16 IST
The Pentagon is weighing a possible reduction or repositioning of U.S. forces in the Persian Gulf after months of war with Iran exposed vulnerabilities at American bases and pushed the conflict’s estimated cost to $37.5 billion. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has also sought billions in additional funding to replenish weapons and sustain military readiness. The debate could reshape America’s long-standing military footprint in West Asia.