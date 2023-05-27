2023 Maruti Suzuki Jimny (Five-Door) review: the Mahindra Thar rival is brilliant off-road | WION Pitstop

Ever since the fourth-generation Suzuki Jimny made its global debut in 2019, the body-on-frame 4x4 SUV has been a runaway success in international markets, especially for its exuberant yet purposeful design and off-roading prowess. Spurred by its global acceptance and the Mahindra Thar’s record-shattering domestic sales, Maruti Suzuki has finally brought this niche off-roader to India, albeit in its all-new five-door avatar. Touted as one the most hotly anticipated cars of 2023, we get behind the wheel of the all-new five-door Jimny to tell you just how capable this off-roader is!