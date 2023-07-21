2023 Hyundai Exter Review: A knock-out 'Punch' to its rivals?

Famed for its expansive product line-up, Hyundai India seems to have landed yet another knock-out punch with the all-new Exter. It has been launched at INR 599,000 and is the Korean marque’s all-new mini crossover that shares its underpinnings with the Grand i10 NIOS hatchback and Aura sedan. Contrary to Hyundai’s belief though, the Exter is most certainly not a micro-SUV. And neither is it built like one. Instead, it is a capable urban runabout meant to ferry up to four adult occupants in reasonable comfort. So, to test its dynamic capability, we drove it up to some narrow, winding roads.