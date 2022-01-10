2021 ranks as fifth hottest year on record, La Nina causes temperatures to dip

Jan 10, 2022
A New Year has started but it looks like the last one was one of the hottest years globally. According to the world meteorological organization, the years from 2015 to 2021 are on track to being the seven hottest on record.
