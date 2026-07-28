This World Nature Conservation Day, Zee Media launches its "My Earth, My Duty" campaign with the journey of Satyam Dixit, a young environmental changemaker who shaped his personal struggles into a mission for the environment. Satyam, as the son of a pedal rickshaw puller, grew up in modest circumstances and later worked as a watchman.



Living in a rented home, he began earning while still in school by selling momos and continued supporting his family through college by working as a delivery executive. These formative experiences, marked by hardship and hustle, shaped in him a deep sense of responsibility and a spirit of service toward others.

Journey since the COVID-19 pandemic

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The turning point in his career came during the COVID-19 pandemic. Satyam had originally intended to prepare for the UPSC examination; however, he devoted his energy toward helping communities navigate the crisis. That period of service eventually evolved into a citizen-led environmental initiative centred on cleanliness, waste management, and public awareness.



What began as a small effort with a handful of volunteers has since grown into a full-fledged movement active in more than 200 cities across India. The initiative regularly conducts cleanup drives at public spaces and riverbanks, having removed large volumes of waste from these areas. It also champions sustainable practices, promoting recycling and the responsible disposal of plastic and religious waste.