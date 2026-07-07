/You can soon buy survival pods that withstand blasts, tsunamis and other disasters for $43,200

In a world where nuclear war and climate change have become constant threats, a company has designed individual pods that can protect the person inside from major disasters. French startup Momentum Technologies' LifePods promise to keep the inhabitant safe when power, shelter and emergency services stop working. They were showcased at VivaTech and Eurosatory 2026 as survival capsules. The demand for such capsules has risen among global uncertainty, wars, the changing weather and natural disasters.

The general public and governments are looking for items that can keep them safe during the worst-case scenarios. The instinct is to keep going and fight situations that threaten the existence of humans. LifePods are portable bunkers that can be moved around based on the requirements. They can be shipped like regular cargo, stacked and even airlifted.

Pods for land and water disasters

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Two versions of the pod have been made. One is the B-01, which can house two people and resist bullets, blasts, and fire. The second is the W-01, which can hold up to four adults plus four children. It has been specifically designed as a floating pod for floods, tsunamis, and marine immersion.

The B-01 has multiple protective layers made of high-strength technical steel and specialised insulation. Ballistic panel tests found the pods to be resistant to a 5.56x45-mm round travelling at 950 m/s (3,117 ft/s) and a 7.62x51-mm round at 830 m/s (2,723 ft/s). The claims of bullet-stopping capability for now are limited to the material and not the pod itself.

Meanwhile, the W-01 uses passive hydrodynamic stability, the buoyant design, over motors or moving parts. Momentum Technologies termed early flotation tests "very encouraging." The market already has such pods from other companies, such as the Survival Capsule, a patented spherical shelter aimed at tsunamis, hurricanes, and earthquakes. They are two-person units with prices starting from US$21,700.