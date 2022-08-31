'WWE for papad': Ugly brawl erupts at wedding function in Kerala over extra 'papad' - Watch

A bizarre video went viral on social media platforms of an ugly brawl that apparently erupted at a wedding function in the southern Indian state of Kerala over 'papad'.

'Papad' (or 'papadam', or 'appalam') is fried in deep oil or baked with dry heat until crunchy. It is a popular side dish in India, served in many cuisines across the country.

'Papad' can be made from flour, such as rice, chickpeas, tapioca, and millet. Sometimes potatoes are also used.

Local media reports mentioned that in Alappuzha city, an unpleasant spat broke out, that eventually converted into a fist fight, over not giving 'papad' at the marriage feast to the guests.

Reports also mentioned that six people were injured.

The fight started when some members of the groom's family reportedly requested extra 'papad' but they were denied, which led to a verbal altercation.

The fight escalated quite fast as in the viral video, people were seen hitting each other with shoes and 'chappals'.

Later, people used chairs and tables also to attack each other.

Watch the video here:

In the great 100% literate state of Kerala, a fist fight broke out at a wedding after friends of the bridegroom demanded papad during the feast. This triggered a verbal spat and ended up in an ugly brawl. No wonder Mallus belo papad. 😆 pic.twitter.com/HgkEUYMwfy — Rakesh Krishnan Simha (@ByRakeshSimha) August 29, 2022 ×

WWE for papad ! By the way who won the brawl ! And biggest question where is da papad da ! https://t.co/7Ci34LAxSS — Guess who (@Rajvbhagat16) August 31, 2022 ×

Reports mentioned that the shocking incident took place at a marriage hall in Muttom in Alappuzha. A case has also been registered by the Alappuzha Police against 10 people who were apparently being identified.

As quoted by The Hindu, an official said, "A few friends of bridegroom asked for more papad, which the employees of the catering agency refused to serve. A war of words ensued. Later the groups clashed and threw chairs."

In India, weddings are usually grand events where the host's reputation is linked with the grandeur. It is assumed by the hosts (mostly the bride's side) to treat the guests nicely and serve the best food to them.

