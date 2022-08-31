Donald Trump's Truth Social app not approved by Google Play Store

Truth Social, a social media app started by former US President Donald Trump earlier this year, is yet to have a proper liftoff. Reportedly, Google is not allowing the distribution of the app on its Google Play Store, much to the chagrin of Trump and his legion of supporters who want to take on big tech companies.

Alphabet Inc., the parent company of Google in a statement cited that due to insufficient content moderation and a host of other problems, Truth Social was not being approved.

“On August 19, we notified Truth Social of several violations of standard policies in their current app submission and reiterated that having effective systems for moderating user-generated content is a condition of our terms of service for any app to go live on Google Play,” said Google in a statement.

After receiving the rejection, Truth Social also released a press statement where it said it has, "continuously worked in good faith with Google to ensure that the Truth Social Android App complies with Google’s policies without compromising our promise to be a haven for free speech.”

Further questioning Google's arbitrary policies, the statement added, “Moreover, some of our competitors’ apps are allowed in the Google Play Store despite rampantly violating Google’s prohibition on sexual content and other policies, whereas Truth Social has zero tolerance for sexually explicit content.”

Trump needs the android platform to host its app. After all, over 40 per cent of smartphone market in America comprises Android phones.

Moreover, the financial situation of Truth Social is not rosy, which means that the rejection ought to hurt the fundamentals of the company further. As reported by WION, Truth Social owes approximately $1.6 million to a technology company RightForge which provides the social media app's internal infrastructure.

It is pertinent to note that Trump was banned from nearly every major social media platform in the aftermath of the January 6 Capitol riots where Trump supporters allegedly attempted to overturn the election results. The Republican leader was accused of posting messages online to incite violence.

(With inputs from agencies)



