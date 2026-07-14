/Woman married multiple men for gambling money in Vegas, faces 24 years in jail for bigamy

A woman married several men in Las Vegas to get money for her gambling addiction. Reports suggest that 33-year-old Jiaying Chen married the men and took thousands of dollars from them before disappearing. According to a criminal complaint, she married five men between April and June of this year and was arrested in June. Chen submitted 15 marriage applications to the Clark County Marriage License Bureau between March 2019 and May 2024, online records show. She was previously taken into custody for bigamy in 2024. Chen had forged a Nevada Driver's license and a US passport under the alias Vicky Liang, News 3 reported.

She was running the fraudulent scheme to pocket money for gambling and has agreed to plead guilty. She admitted to one count of bigamy and one count of obtaining money under false pretences at Clark County District Court on Thursday (July 9). Court records show that initially, she was facing six felony counts of bigamy, two counts of forgery and theft as part of the scheme, court records show.

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Chen got money from the men she married

According to the Las Vegas Review Journal, police said that Chen funded her gambling by using an alias and lying on marriage applications. Of the 15 applications, she was issued eight marriage certificates. The woman told officials that she didn't marry all the men she submitted applications for since not all of them paid. It is unclear how she got them all to marry her. Between April 2025 and June, County records show Vicky Liang submitted an additional eight marriage applications and received seven marriage certificates.