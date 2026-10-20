/Wine, smoke, and a jog: Paris protests could not ruin these people's day

As protests rage in Paris, there are some people who could not be more nonchalant despite being in the midst of the storm. Photos and videos show two women strolling through a burning street with their suitcases, a woman jogging on the road, and one couple calmly enjoying their drink and smoke even as fires rage outside.

The latest clip shared by CBS News shows a French couple sitting inside a Paris cafe with drinks on the table and cigarettes in their hands. Outside the eatery are fires from the riots. But they coolly continue to enjoy their wine. The footage was taken at a bistro near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, according to the outlet.

Earlier, ABC News shared a clip from the weekend, showing a woman jogging through smoky streets and chaos. People were shocked to see the woman casually go about her run even as police stood guard and bicycles burned behind her.

Another viral clip claims to show two female tourists with pink and blue suitcases wading through fire and crows, and apparently trying to find their hotel on Maps on their phones, while still trying to enjoy their vacation.

Protests and curfew in Paris

Meanwhile, protests continue in Paris as the police imposed curfews in two areas of Paris: Place de la République, where riots took place on Saturday, and Les Halles, where stores were looted. The police said that gatherings and demonstrations are banned under the order and no one is allowed to enter or remain in the two designated areas. Marseille also earlier announced that it had banned all gatherings and demonstrations on Monday.

An emergency cabinet meeting was held on Monday after which Sébastien Lecornu, the French prime minister, said he was "fully resolved to restore public order". He said "local and partial" curfews are possible, adding there was "no question" of imposing a full curfew on entire cities.

Why are there protests in France?