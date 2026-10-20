The US Department of Homeland Security is using the riots in France to issue a stark immigration warning to its citizens. Using the arson in France as a means to put forward its anti-immigration message, the DHS shared posts highlighting the situation in France and batted for rejection of “third world.” While American politicians are completely ignoring the internal dissatisfaction within France over economy, they are focussing on the violent unrest to warn Americans ahead of US Midterms scheduled on Nov 3.

“Every nation that loses control of its borders eventually pays the price,” DHS wrote on X. The department credited US President Donald Trump with its commitment to enforcing immigration laws and “safeguarding our national sovereignty.” “Reject the third world. Export the third world,” the post continued. DHS also shared a White House image declaring, “If you import the third world, you become the third world.”

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Around the same time, US Vice President JD Vance shared a post on X urging protesters in France to “stop this madness.” He shared an image of Limoges’ historic town hall in flames and expressed his shock over its collapse. “I pray that France, a beautiful country of amazing people, will stop this madness before more of its landmarks burn,” Vance wrote on X. He also issued a political warning at home. “And I hope Americans are paying attention. This is the future congressional Democrats seek for your country,” he wrote. Vance blamed Western liberals’ immigration policies for the unrest. “They ignored fundamental questions of assimilation and compatibility. They were told it would lead to this and they didn’t listen,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Trump while addressing poll rally in Kansas, pointed to the ongoing riots in France, warning supporters that the destruction should serve as a wake-up call ahead of the midterm elections. The president blamed migrants, jihadists and communists for the violence, accusing European left-wing leaders of pursuing immigration policies that undermined their countries. “If you want to see what is at stake in this election, just look at what’s happening in France,” Trump said. “We’re not going to let that happen to this country,” he said. Attacking Democrats while mentioning France riots, Trump accused Democrats of seeking a similar future for Americans. “They’re losing their country, they’re losing Europe. That’s never happening to the United States of America," Trump said.