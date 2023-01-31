Wife of detained Bolivian leader claims government recorded couple's 'intimate' moments

Fatima Jordan, the wife of imprisoned Bolivian leader, has alleged that the government filmed intimate moments between her and her husband, Luis Fernando Camacho, using a hidden camera. According to her, the incident happened while she visited Camacho in prison.

On Monday, Fatima Jordan called a press conference in Santa Cruz to 'denounce a serious abuse.' She has blamed the Bolivian government of leftist President Luis Arce for committing a crime against her.

Fatima Jordan married Camacho in May 2022. The 30-year-old claimed the government violated the couple's privacy and filmed their 'intimacy' using hidden cameras.

Camacho was the conservative governor of Bolivia's economic powerhouse, Santa Cruz. In late December, the authorities arrested him for his alleged role in the resignation of leftist President Evo Morales in 2019. He also faced terrorism charges which led to his imprisonment in 2022.

Moreover, Luis Fernando Camacho received detention for four months for allegedly forming a coup against Morales. The former president ceased work in 2019 when he lost the support of his army amid strikes.

However, his arrest flared countrywide protests in Bolivia.

WATCH | Turkiye's opposition unleash plans to defeat Erdogan

In October 2020, 43-year-old Camacho came third in the presidential elections, won by Morales' protege Arce. He leads Bolivia's second-largest opposition bloc in congress.

Last week, Camacho's lawyers asserted that the Bolivian leader found a tiny hidden camera in the prison wall.

The prison has promised a thorough investigation.

Fatima is Camacho's second wife. His marriage with his first wife, Gabriela Antelo Miranda, lasted only for a year after they tied the knot in 2019.

(With inputs from agencies)