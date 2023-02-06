Why is February 7 important? Top 10 online shops to buy beautiful roses at cheapest cost in India

February 7 is the first day of Valentine's Week. Valentine's Week commences with Rose Day, celebrated on February 7. Thus, February 7 is an important date for all the couples and the people celebrating it. Since the first day of Valentine's Week is Rose Day, people know what to gift their partner! Roses on Rose Day. However, when they go to the shop to buy roses, they often are confused. The demand for flowers during Valentine's Week, especially on Rose Day, increases suddenly. Due to this, the prices of roses in the market surge every Rose Day. The wide range of variety and the high prices might confuse you on Rose Day. You might also end up buying the wrong roses for your Valentine.

Many couples celebrating Valentine's Week are in long-distance relationships. Giving each other roses on Rose Day might not be possible for them. Some people also choose to send roses to their partners on the morning of Rose Day. Surprising your lovers with flowers is the ideal start to Valentine's Week.

Keeping all this in mind, we have compiled the ultimate list for Rose Day 2023. Here are the top 10 places for ordering and sending flowers to your partners at the cheapest cost on Rose Day. You can buy roses online from the following websites.

Floweraura

Floweraura has a wide variety of options for Rose Day. The prices start at ₹400. They are providing same-day delivery on Rose Day. Floweraura's international services might be handy on Rose Day for people who have partners overseas and want to buy roses online.

Ferns & Petals (fnp)

The Ferns & Petals are known for their personalised touch and variety. For Rose Day 2023, fnp can be an ideal choice to buy roses online. They are active in all Tier-1 & Tier-2 cities of India and many other countries. For Valentine's Week, they are also giving a discount of 70 per cent on exclusive products.

IGP.com

IGP is another reliable and trustworthy website, especially on Rose Day and during Valentine's Week. You can find beautiful and lavish on their website on Rose Day. You can choose from the different delivery options they provide.

Bloomsvilla

Bloomsvilla is your all-stop online flower shop. Not only roses, but you get to choose from a variety of flowers on Rose Day. They provide simple, minimalistic, and reasonable prices bouquets, perfect for Rose Day and Valentine's Week. It's one of the best places to buy roses online for Valentine's Week.

CityFlowers

Running low on the budget this Valentine's Week? Don't worry because CityFlowers has you covered for all your flower needs. They provide good-quality flowers, especially roses, at considerably low prices. For Rose Day, you must pre-book your orders at least a day before. Valentine's Week sale on certain products is live on CityFlower. Thus, you can buy roses online for cheap from these websites.

WINNI

To new users looking for flowers on Rose Day, WINNI is giving ₹100 to buy roses online from their website. They have a wide range of bouquets for Valentine's Week. You can also visit their stores during Valentine's Week.

My Flower Tree

My Flower Tree provides its customers with the best quality roses in beautifully wrapped boxes. Their price range starts around ₹300, and they have 300+ items in their product list. So grab the best one for Rose Day.

Interflora

Interflora has the ultimate collection for Rose Day. This Valentine's Week, they have luxury collections, flowers in a box, premium collections, plant gifts, and hand-tied bouquets. They are also offering same-day delivery.

PhoolWala

PhoolWala is another website you can visit for your flower needs on Rose Day. For Rose Day, you can choose from different colours and varieties of their roses. They also have various categories for people who want to send flowers to their parents or other relatives during Valentine's Week.

PrettyPetals