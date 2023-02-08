Who was Mama Cax and how did she die? Know why Google Doodle is celebrating the Haitian-American model today

Google Doodle is celebrating the life of Mama Cax today. Cax was a Haitian-American influencer and beauty model with a prosthetic leg. She was a dedicated advocate of the rights of people with disabilities and always questioned their under-representation in the beauty and fashion industry. Mama Cax died back in 2019 in London at the age of 30. At the age of 14, Cax was diagnosed with bone and lung cancer. At 16, Cax had her one leg amputated after unsuccessful hip replacement surgery. However, Mama Cax went out of her way to make a successful career in the beauty industry. She became a great advocate of people with disabilities as she would herself flaunt her prosthetic leg in fashion shows.

How did Mama Cax die?

Mama Cax died after a week-long period of hospitalisation in 2019 in London. The cause of her death was shortly made public. As per media reports, Cax had had a severe stomach ache and later discovered she had multiple blood clots in her lungs. Cax was 30 years old when she lost her life. Cax was a strong proponent of self-love and began making bold fashion statements. She frequently decorated her prosthetic leg and proudly displayed it at various fashion exhibitions.

Mama Cax's major achievements

Mama Cax advocated for diversity and better representation of persons with disabilities in the fashion business by using her personal narrative to create a positive movement. Cax posed for a number of high-end companies, such as Rihanna's Fenty, Tommy Hilfiger, and Sephora. In 2018, she was featured on the cover of Teen Vogue. In addition to her modelling profession, Cax studied international relations for her BA and MA degrees and worked for the mayor of New York City while she was a student.

Cax’s death was announced in an Instagram post

Instagram was the first platform to announce Mama Cax’s death. The Instagram post read that Mama Cax’s legacy was unforgettable and it was a truly global loss. It added that Cax was a fighter and she had been accustomed to facing life's many problems head-on and triumphantly as a cancer survivor.

Google Doodle honours Mama Cax