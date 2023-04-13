Who was Asad Ahmed, and why UP police shot him dead? CM Yogi Adityanath praises UP STF

UP police’s Special Task Force (STF) shot dead the son of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, Asad Ahmed, on Thursday. He was wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case. Umesh Pal was a prime witness in the murder case of BSP MLA Raju Pal. Deputy SP Navendu and Deputy SP Vimal led the UPSTF team that fatally shot Asad Ahmed and his companion named Ghulam. UP police allegedly opened fire at the duo when Asad and Ghulam attacked the officials with foreign-made weapons. The duo carried an award of INR 5 lac rupees each.

Who was Asad Ahmed?

Asad Ahmed was the third son of Atiq Ahmed. He ran afoul of the law in February this year after he was accused of getting Umesh Pal and his two security guards killed. His two elder brothers had already surrendered in a UP court. As per a report by DNA, Asad Ahmed had taken over the charge of his father’s gang last August.

Asad Ahmed wanted to go abroad after schooling

Asad Ahmed wanted to go abroad after he completed his schooling in Lucknow. However, his passport was not cleared by the authorities for obvious reasons. He was good in studies and wanted to become a lawyer, as per a report by Times Now.

Asad Ahmed murdered Umesh Pal in February

A CCTV footage had emerged earlier in which Asad Ahmed was seen fatally shooting Umesh Pal. He was a primary witness in a murder case, in which Atiq Ahmed is the main accused. It is believed that Asad took instructions from his jailed father and uncle Ashraf to kill Umesh Pal. In the CCTV footage, he was seen coming out of his SUV car and shooting incessantly at Umesh Pal.

Umesh Pal’s wife lodged a case against Asad Ahmed

Umesh Pal’s wife Jaya Pal had lodged an FIR against Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf, Asad, and Ghulam following her husband’s murder. UP police filed separate cases against the accused under sections that deal with riots, homicide, and criminal intimidation.

UP Chief Minister lauds UPSTF

CM Yogi Adityanath commended the UP STF for the big accomplishment. He has been presented with a detailed report about the case.