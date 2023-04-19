Who is Kaivalya Vohra, Stanford dropout becomes India's youngest billionaire? Know his early life & net worth

Kaivalya Vohra, 19, the co-founder of Indian grocery company Zepto, was claimed to be the youngest richest Indian as per the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List of 2022. Vohra who works as the Chief Technology Officer at the firm was at the 1,036th spot on the list, while his friend Aadit Palicha also the Chief Executive Officer at Zepto was a little ahead on the list. Both of them founded Zepto in Mumbai in 2021. The value of Zepto was claimed to be $570 million, which later in May 2022 doubled to $900 million after it recieved an investment worth $200 million from a round led by YC Community Fund. Here's everything you need to know about Vohra and his early life.

Kaivalya Vohra: Early Life

Vohra was born on March 15, 2003, in Bengaluru. He grew up in Dubai. Vohra is versed in three languages Hindi, English and French.

Before launching Zepto, Kaivalya along with Aadit was studying an engineering programme at Stanford University. But later the duo decided to drop out to pursue their passion for launching a company. They both were living in Dubai when they enrolled at Stanford but decided to return to Mumbai after attending an online orientation.

The mindset behind "ZEPTO"

Vohra and Aadit co-founded Kiranakart, an online grocery delivery start-up which promised to deliver groceries within 45 minutes across 45 minutes.

Later they both co-founded Zpeto, which is a part of Kiranakart Technologies Private Limited.

Zepto currently delivers products in Delhi, Chennai Bengaluru and Mumbai.

Other than being recognised in the IIFL list, both Kaivalya Vohra and Aadit also featured in Forbes magazine's influential '30 under 30' (Asia list) in the e-commerce category.

Kaivalya Vohra: Net Worth