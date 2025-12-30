/Who is Aviva Baig? All about the fiancée of Priyanka Gandhi’s son Raihan Vadra

Raihan Vadra, son of Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi and businessman Robert Vadra, got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Aviva Baig. She accepted the proposal of 25-year-old Raihan, with whom she has been in a relationship for seven years, several media reports confirmed. Meanwhile, families of both were present at the engagement and have given their approval.

According to reports, a more elaborate engagement ceremony is likely to be held at Ranthambore in Rajasthan tomorrow, and it is believed that the wedding ceremony will take place in a few months.

Aviva Baig and her family are from Delhi, where her father, Imran Baig, is a businessman and her mother, Nandita Baig, is an interior designer. As per the reports, it is said that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Nandita Baig are old friends; Nandita Baig reportedly helped Priyanka Gandhi with designing the interior of the Congress headquarters, Indira Bhawan.

Who is Aviva Baig?

Aviva completed her schooling at the prestigious Modern School in Delhi before graduating in Media Communication and Journalism from OP Jindal Global University. Over the last five years, her work has been showcased at exhibitions such as You Cannot Miss This with Method Gallery and as part of the India Art Fair’s Young Collector Programme in 2023, The Illusory World at The Quorum Club in 2019, and India Design ID at K2 India in 2018.

She is also the co-founder of Atelier 11, a photography studio and production company collaborating with brands and agencies across India. Beyond art, she is a former national-level footballer and has close to 11,000 followers on Instagram.