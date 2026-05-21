/Who is Abhijeet Dipke, founder of viral Cockroach Janta Party that took over social media?

The Cockroach Janta Party has taken the internet by storm as it quickly went viral, registering over 100,000 members within days of going live. What started as a satirical joke became a massive digital movement, gaining millions of followers. This came following remarks made by Chief Justice Surya Kant, who compared unemployed youth to cockroaches. Founded by Abhijeet Dipke, a former AAP social media worker, CJP has drawn attention from students, social media users, and even some politicians.

In a latest development, the X account of the CJP has been withheld in India. The account had gained more than 200k followers in just four days as it went viral. Following this, Dipke created a new account, urging more people to follow it. Meanwhile, its Instagram account has surpassed the number of followers of the official handle of the Bhartiya Janata Party, the world’s largest political party. As of Thursday, the CJP account gained over 15.3 million followers, while the BJP’s account has 8.8 million followers.

Who is Abhijeet Dipke?

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Abhijeet Dipke, the founder of Cockroach Janta Party, is a 30-year-old Indian political communication strategist.

Known for his work in digital political messaging, narrative building and online campaign strategy, Dipke completed his undergraduate degree in journalism in Pune. Following this, he moved to the United States for higher education. He recently completed his master’s degree in Public Relations from Boston University.

From 2020 to 2023, Dipke worked with the Aam Aadmi Party and was part of the party’s social media and election campaign team. During the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, when the party led by Arvind Kejriwal swept to power, Dipke was involved in creating meme-based digital campaigns for the party.

Speaking to India Today in an interview, Dipke, who is currently living in the US, insisted that the Cockroach Janata Party was never a planned project.

“As I told you, none of this was planned. If I had planned it, I wouldn’t be doing it from the US. I would have been in India. But I want to underline this: this has happened because of the frustration young people have carried for many years. India has the largest young population, and the majority of that young population is out of the workforce,” he said.

Dipke now has more than 103.6k followers on X at the time of writing this report. His bio reads: “Founding President - Cockroach Janta Party”.

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