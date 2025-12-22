/When the desert turned white: Saudi Arabia sees snowfall for first time in decades as rare cold wave sweeps the Kingdom

Saudi Arabia, typically known for its scorching heat and expansive deserts, recently witnessed an unexpected winter event as heavy snowfall, rain, and a sharp drop in temperatures swept through much of the country. This rare weather phenomenon both thrilled and concerned locals. The event was another stark reminder of how climate change is contributing to increasingly unpredictable weather in regions unprepared for such extremes.

Northern Saudi Arabia saw snowfall that dramatically transformed the landscape of the Tabuk Province mountains. Trojena, a high-altitude area on Jebel Al-Lawz, located at 2,600 meters above sea level, was blanketed in snow, while light rain also fell in the region. Snow was also recorded in parts of the Hail Region, including around Hail city, which is an extraordinary occurrence for the usually arid Middle East. During the early morning hours, temperatures dipped below freezing in certain areas, creating ideal conditions for snow to accumulate in the higher altitudes.

In addition to the snow, rain was widespread, affecting several regions. Bir Bin Hermas, Al-Ayinah, Ammar, AlUla Governorate, Shaqra, and its neighboring areas experienced light to moderate rainfall. Riyadh, Qassim, and the Eastern Region saw more intense rain, with some areas reporting heavy downpours. The National Centre for Meteorology (NCM) confirmed that snowfall was also recorded in Al-Majmaah and Al-Ghat, located north of Riyadh, where snow accumulated on open fields and elevated terrains.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Hussein Al-Qahtani, spokesperson for the NCM, explained that the cold front, combined with rain-bearing clouds, brought this extreme weather to the central and northern parts of the country. He warned that temperatures would remain low, particularly in northern and central areas, and urged residents to exercise caution while driving and avoid flood-prone valleys. The sight of snow-covered mountains, widely shared across social media, attracted crowds to Al-Majmaah and Al-Ghat. Due to the severe weather, schools in Riyadh were moved to remote learning for safety.