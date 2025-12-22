/Mom rams her car into 'criminals' vehicle' suspecting robbery. Some netizens want her arrested



A woman in Los Angeles sensed that something was off at her home, where her three children were alone with their grandmother, and immediately turned around, ramming the car of the robbers. According to reports, she left her home in a G-Wagen to run some errands. The woman, who has been living in the US for more than 10 years, called them and, during the conversation, heard some background noises. She could hear some strangers shouting and knew that something was not right. She returned to her home and, just outside, crashed into a Honda that belonged to the robbers. Videos of the incident have gone viral on social media, as people lauded the woman for her bravery.

The robbers shuddered at seeing what had happened and immediately fled the scene. The woman called the police, who checked the car. They found several equipment that the robbers reportedly planned on using in the woman's house. Netizens applauded the woman for her quick reaction and thinking, as slamming their car is what triggered fear in the robbers, and left them without a vehicle to escape if they had been able to execute the robbery. "This is what real courage looks like. No speeches. No cameras. Just a mother choosing her kids over everything else," an X user wrote.



A data page wrote that Los Angeles has been witnessing a slew of robberies in the past few weeks. "Los Angeles has seen a rise in "follow-home" robberies and targeted burglaries, which has many residents on high alert," the person wrote.

