Whatsapp banned 2 million Indian accounts in December 2021: Compliance report

WhatsApp, which is owned by Meta, announced on Tuesday that it had banned 2,079,000 accounts in India in December in accordance with the new IT Rules of 2021.

In the same month, the firm received 528 grievance reports from across the country and responded to 24 of them, according to the corporation.

In accordance with the IT Rules 2021, we have published our seventh monthly report for the month of December, " a WhatsApp spokesperson said in a statement.

"As captured in the latest monthly report, WhatsApp banned over 2 million accounts in the month of December," the spokesperson added.

"WhatsApp is an industry leader in preventing abuse, among end-to-end encrypted messaging services," the spokesperson said.



The statistics published by WhatsApp emphasise the number of Indian accounts banned between December 1 and December 31 using the aforementioned abuse detection approach, which also includes action taken in response to negative input received from users via our "Report" function, according to the firm.

"We have constantly invested in artificial intelligence and other cutting-edge technologies, data scientists and experts, and processes over the years to keep our users safe on our platform," it continued.

Meanwhile, Meta announced on Monday that in December, it removed over 19.3 million pieces of harmful content from Facebook across 13 categories and over 2.4 million pieces of bad content from Instagram across 12 categories, in accordance with the new IT Rules 2021.

From December 1 to December 31, Meta received 534 allegations against Facebook through the Indian grievance procedure, and replied to all of them, which ranged from bogus profiles to harassment/abusive content and hacked accounts.

Meta took action on 28 of the other 95 reports that required a specialised review on Facebook.

