Watch: Two-legged fox stuns family in the UK; video takes the internet by storm

A family in the United Kingdom was left stunned after they spotted a two-legged fox while out on a walk. The fox, which was captured on camera, was able to walk and run despite only having two legs. Phil Carter and his wife spotted the fox in their law on Christmas, before they took out their mobile phones to capture the rare, once-in-a-lifetime moment. News of the two-legged fox quickly spread on social media, with many people expressing their surprise and admiration for the animal's determination and resilience. It is not uncommon for wild animals to be born with physical abnormalities, and it is possible that this fox was born with only two functioning legs.

The family was amazed by the encounter and was grateful to have the opportunity to see such a unique and remarkable animal. They said that they had never seen anything like it before and were struck by the fox's determination and will to survive.

Carter was quoted by media as saying “It was fascinating, It stood bolt upright and ran like a human being on two legs. It just had two little fairy stumps at the back.” He further added, “The experts believe it was most likely born that way, because if it had been run over by a car or hit by a combine harvester then the whole of its back would have been damaged, which doesn't appear to be the case.”

Despite its disability, the fox appeared to be healthy and was able to move around without any difficulty. It is a testament to the adaptability and survival instincts of wild animals, who are able to thrive even in challenging circumstances.

While it is not known how the two-legged fox will fare in the long term, it is clear that it has been able to overcome its disability and live a full and active life. The encounter serves as a reminder of the incredible strength and resilience of nature, and the importance of preserving and protecting the natural world.