A video showing a Scottish tourist being quoted $1.15 (₹100) for a single banana has gone viral on Instagram, leaving viewers both shocked and amused. The clip was shared by Hugh, a vlogger who travels through Asia to review local street food.

Here's what happened

In the video, Hugh approaches a banana vendor on the street and asks the price for one banana. To his surprise, the vendor replies, “₹100 ($1.15).”

Hugh, clearly surprised, asks again to make sure he heard correctly, but the vendor confirms the price. Hugh jokingly mentions that this seems like the "foreigner price" and refuses to buy, saying, “I cannot pay that.” He walks away and later compares the price to what bananas cost in the UK.

Social media reaction

The video quickly caught the attention of millions, with over 6.4 million views and more than 100,000 likes. In the comments, viewers reacted with a mix of disbelief and humour. In most parts of India, bananas are commonly sold by the dozen at affordable prices by street vendors. But being asked to pay $1.15 (₹100) for just one banana, as what happened when Hugh approached a vendor, seems too exhorbitant a price.

The video has sparked both laughter and discussion about the pricing differences for tourists.

Many people also made jokes. One commenter wrote, “He included foreign service tax,” while another joked, “Bro is trying to recover the Indian economy.”

One user pointed out that "60 rupees for 12 bananas" is the usual price in India, while another apologised, saying, “Sorry you faced this nuisance here.”